UofL women are #4, UK #20 in AP top 25

UofL women are #4, UK #20 in AP top 25

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    7-0    800    1
    2. Texas    7-0    749    2
    3. Notre Dame    7-1    717    3
    4. Louisville    8-0    710    4
    5. South Carolina    8-1    660    5
    6. Mississippi St.    8-0    632    6
    7. UCLA    7-1    622    7
    8. Baylor    7-1    606    9
    9. Oregon    7-1    506    10
    10. West Virginia    7-0    482    11
    11. Tennessee    8-0    461    12
    12. Ohio St.    8-2    447    8
    13. Florida St.    8-0    418    13
    14. Duke    6-2    390    14
    15. Maryland    7-2    353    15
    16. South Florida    7-1    284    17
    17. Missouri    7-1    247    19
    18. Stanford    5-4    220    16
    19. Oregon St.    5-2    198    21
    20. Kentucky    7-1    170    20
    21. Texas A&M    6-2    168    18
    22. Villanova    7-0    131    25
    23. Green Bay    6-1    96    -
    24. Michigan    5-2    93    22
    25. California    5-2    90    24    
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Iowa 26, New Mexico 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 7, Southern Cal 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota St. 4.

