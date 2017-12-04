UofL women are #4, UK #20 in AP top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (32) 7-0 800 1
2. Texas 7-0 749 2
3. Notre Dame 7-1 717 3
4. Louisville 8-0 710 4
5. South Carolina 8-1 660 5
6. Mississippi St. 8-0 632 6
7. UCLA 7-1 622 7
8. Baylor 7-1 606 9
9. Oregon 7-1 506 10
10. West Virginia 7-0 482 11
11. Tennessee 8-0 461 12
12. Ohio St. 8-2 447 8
13. Florida St. 8-0 418 13
14. Duke 6-2 390 14
15. Maryland 7-2 353 15
16. South Florida 7-1 284 17
17. Missouri 7-1 247 19
18. Stanford 5-4 220 16
19. Oregon St. 5-2 198 21
20. Kentucky 7-1 170 20
21. Texas A&M 6-2 168 18
22. Villanova 7-0 131 25
23. Green Bay 6-1 96 -
24. Michigan 5-2 93 22
25. California 5-2 90 24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Iowa 26, New Mexico 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 7, Southern Cal 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota St. 4.
