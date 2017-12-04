UofL women are #4, UK #20 in AP top 25

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 7-0 800 1

2. Texas 7-0 749 2

3. Notre Dame 7-1 717 3

4. Louisville 8-0 710 4

5. South Carolina 8-1 660 5

6. Mississippi St. 8-0 632 6

7. UCLA 7-1 622 7

8. Baylor 7-1 606 9

9. Oregon 7-1 506 10

10. West Virginia 7-0 482 11

11. Tennessee 8-0 461 12

12. Ohio St. 8-2 447 8

13. Florida St. 8-0 418 13

14. Duke 6-2 390 14

15. Maryland 7-2 353 15

16. South Florida 7-1 284 17

17. Missouri 7-1 247 19

18. Stanford 5-4 220 16

19. Oregon St. 5-2 198 21

20. Kentucky 7-1 170 20

21. Texas A&M 6-2 168 18

22. Villanova 7-0 131 25

23. Green Bay 6-1 96 -

24. Michigan 5-2 93 22

25. California 5-2 90 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Iowa 26, New Mexico 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 7, Southern Cal 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota St. 4.

