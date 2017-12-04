Halfway house resident facing burglary charges in Padcuah, KY

Investigators say a resident of a local halfway house, who has a lengthy history of arrests faces charges after breaking into a home on Kentucky Avenue.

According to Paducah police, Nathan L. Moore, 54, of the 600 block of Clarence Gaines Street, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools

A woman called police after she arrived at her parents’ home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Avenue and saw a man standing on the screened-in porch.

The man ran when he saw the woman, but she provided a description of him and his clothing, and he was found by officers at South 16th and Washington streets.

Officers found in his possession a digital camera taken from the Kentucky Avenue home, along with a pry bar, a rubber glove and a multi-tool.

The homeowner provided police with video surveillance of Moore breaking into the home.

Officers charged Moore took him into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police said a computer check showed Moore, who is from Lexington, Kentucky has numerous arrests and has been in prison several times for burglary, robbery, receiving stolen property and drug offenses.

He is a resident of Paducah Community Services, 621 Clarence Gaines St., and reportedly signed out earlier today for a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

