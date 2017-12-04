KSP: Teen killed in Adair County ATV crash

ADAIR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Barren County teen.

KSP said Summer Piercy, 19, was killed in an ATV collision Saturday at 3:03 p.m. CST at the Pumpjack off-road recreational park in Adair County. Piercy was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner at the scene.

The crash happened when Nicholas Sturgeon, 23, was operating a 2014 Kawasaki Teryx when he collided with a ditch that caused the ATV to flip, KSP said. Sturgeon and Piercy, who was a passenger, were not wearing restraints at the time of the wreck.

