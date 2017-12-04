Reports: Fugitive lawyer Eric Conn captured in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS (WAVE) - The fugitive Kentucky lawyer who pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has been captured in Honduras, according to a report.

Honduran newspaper El Heraldo reports law enforcement officials in the country captured Conn in the city of La Ceiba.

According to the report, Conn was leaving a restaurant when he was arrested by investigators, who had been following him for weeks.

Conn was scheduled to be sentenced in July. He was released on bail last year, pleaded guilty in March 2017 and had been ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages. Conn disappeared in June, after removing the electronic monitoring device he was ordered to wear as a condition of his release.

El Heraldo said Conn is scheduled to be transferred to the U.S. on Tuesday.

We expect to hear from U.S. law enforcement on the subject on Tuesday.

