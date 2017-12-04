Caught on Camera: Man steals package from home on Algonquin Parkway

If you recognize the man in the video contact LMPD. (Source: Dainta Dillard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A thief was caught on camera swiping a package from the front porch of a Louisville home.

The video shows a man walking up to a home on Algonquin Parkway near Taylor Boulevard with a bike, taking the large package, and riding off with it. The video of the thief was caught on the homeowner's Ring Video Doorbell.

The theft occurred on October 25 at 4:07 p.m.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the theft, contact LMPD and email kcunningham@wave3.com.

