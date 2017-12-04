Impellizzeri's pizzeria opening in Middletown

The Middletown location is just one of several Impellizzeri's restaurants in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fourth Impellizzeri's restaurant is opening in Louisville.

The Middletown location, on Blankenbaker Parkway, is set to open to the public at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Owner Sam Ault told WAVE 3 News they chose the spot because it's a bit of a distance away from other restaurants. He also said it didn't hurt that the previous business in the building was also a pizzeria.

"It was very helpful just having the shell built out," Ault said. "The kitchen was kind of laid out to be a high volume pizzeria. We obviously had a very nice bar built for us, so we just got to remodel it."

Ault said the restaurant did some major painting on the outside of the building, and brought in additional equipment to handle the "homemade aspect of Impellizzeri's." A 150 inch television, which was installed by local business, Crawford Entertainment, has also been placed in the restaurant.

The current schedule for Impellizzeri's Middletown is Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The restaurant said they will work to make adjustments to the schedule as demand allows, and will soon establish a lunch schedule.

There are other Impellizzeri's locations in the Highlands, Brownsboro Road, and downtown Louisville. An Elizabethtown location is set to open soon.

