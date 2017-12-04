Brown Hotel models 2017 gingerbread creation after Louisville skyline

The gingerbread skyline will be on display throughout the holiday season in the hotel lobby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Brown Hotel unveiled its gingerbread creation for 2017 on Monday morning.

This year's creation of the Louisville skyline was crafted by the Brown Hotel's culinary team.

The intricate 3D design will be displayed throughout the holiday season in the hotel's lobby next to the two-story Christmas tree.

It took more than 120 hours of work to create the edible display.

"We wanted to do something that would represent Louisville," Jaclyn Joseph, Executive Pastry Chef for the Brown Hotel, said. "When you look at it, it's so recognizable. It's kind of like the heart of the city, so we wanted to do something that represented that."

The gingerbread sculpture is made of 70 pounds of gingerbread and 15 pounds of icing. It's a whopping 6 feet long, 3 feet high and 4 feet wide.

