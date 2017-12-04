Hoosiers take advantage of Iowa turnovers in 77-64 victory

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Juwan Morgan scored 15 points and De'Ron Davis added 13, spurring a decisive 18-0 second-half run Monday night to give Indiana a 77-64 victory over Iowa.

The Hoosiers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak and gave new coach Archie Miller his first conference win.

Iowa (4-5, 0-2) was led by Brady Ellingson, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Jack Nunge had 12 for the Hawkeyes, who have lost three straight.

The difference was defense.

Iowa committed a season-high 18 turnovers and the continual miscues helped fuel both of Indiana's big runs.

Offensively, both teams struggled for the first 13 ½ minutes.

Then the Hoosiers forced six turnovers during a span of 5:25 and used that flurry to break a 20-20 tie with 14 consecutive points.

Iowa charged back from a 41-26 halftime deficit with a 13-1 spurt to get within 43-42 early in the second half.

But the Hoosiers never let the Hawkeyes tie the score or take the lead and eventually used more Hawkeyes mistakes to fuel the run that turned a 53-50 lead into a 71-50 rout with 7:15 left.

The Hawkeyes never challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The struggles continue for coach Fran McCaffrey's young team. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points in the final 13:05 and have now lost two winnable conference games - at home against Penn State and at Indiana. This time, there were three major problems - turnovers, foul trouble and poor shooting. They finished shooting 38.5 percent from the field.

Indiana: Yes, Indiana got a double-digit win and fought through some tough moments to improve to 5-2 at home. But it sure wasn't pretty nor was it as easy as the final scored indicated. And Miller still has plenty to fix on the offensive end.

THE REUNION

Indiana celebrated the 25th anniversary of Bob Knight's last Final Four team on Monday.

Among those returning to campus for the festivities were three Indiana natives -- Calbert Cheaney, the Big Ten's career scoring leader; Alan Henderson, Indiana's career rebounding leader; and Damon Bailey, one of the Hoosiers' best-known players. Knight, as has become customary, did not attend.

But it didn't diminish the halftime ceremony.

"We want to thank the fans, because without you Indiana basketball wouldn't be what it is today," Cheaney told the crowd. "Now let's go get this win."

UP NEXT

Iowa: Head to Ames, Iowa on Thursday for a date with in-state rival Iowa State.

Indiana: Will get a short break before visiting Louisville on Saturday.

