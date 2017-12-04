Bullitt County 4th grader's essay on abuse earns him recognition from White House

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Elementary Student received a letter from President Donald Trump in response to an essay he wrote on child abuse.

Unfortunately, Crossroads Elementary School fourth-grader Austin Hibbard wrote the essay from personal experience. Hibbard's story, Stop Child Abuse Forever, earned him a Teacher's Choice Award in primary intermediate book level division during last spring’s Young Author ceremony.

"Austin is a very special young man and deserves the attention he is getting," Teresa Cox, who has been his teacher since Austin started kindergarten, said.

Hibbard's letter from the White House, which was signed by President Donald Trump said:

"Thank you for your wonderful letter. Mrs. Trump and I are inspired by your kind words and the support we receive from thoughtful young students like you across America.Our Nation’s bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning and never, ever give up. Always remember you have family members, teachers and others who love you, who care about you, and who are there to help you realize your God-given talents. Think big and dream bigger. Together, we will create a better and brighter future for you and your family."

A video of Austin reading his award-winning work was shown during the November meeting of the Bullitt County Board of Education. Austin was honored with a Certificate of Recognition

Read Hibbard's essay below:



