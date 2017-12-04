Work begins on Waterfront Botanical Gardens

The first phase of the project also includes four gardens, a pollinator meadow and an overlook. (Source: Kasey Maier)

The education center is expected to open in 2019. (Source: Kasey Maier)

Crews began clearing brush to make way for the new project. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After years of discussion, work began on the Waterfront Botanical Gardens Monday.

Crews began clearing brush along Frankfort Avenue and Beargrass Creek to make room for the new 23 acre project.

Once the land is ready crews will get to work building an access road and laying utilities. It's all happening on what used to be a landfill.

The project will be done in three phases.

The first includes an education center, four gardens, a pollinator meadow and a Beargrass Creek Overlook.

"It's an educational facility for all of us," Executive Director Kasey Maier said. "We'll all come for different reasons -- whether it be cultural, performance, art or just to come see the plants, or come see the Christmas tree light show, or whatever brings us here -- to come learn about plants and clean soil and clean water."

Maier told us the education center is expected to open in 2019.

The non-profit behind the Waterfront Botanical Gardens has raised $7 million to fund the first phase of the project. Their goal is $10 million.

