Clinton signs books in New Hampshire, demurs on voter fraud

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a benefit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum at the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a benefit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum at the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a benefit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum at the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in New York.

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she's always eager to return to New Hampshire, though she isn't saying what she thinks of President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that rampant voter fraud led to her victory in the state.

The former Democratic presidential nominee is at a Concord bookstore on Tuesday, signing copies of her new book about the 2016 campaign, "What Happened." She says she loves coming to New Hampshire, where she has friendships stretching back 25 years. Asked about Trump's voter fraud claim, she referred people to her book.

Protesters across the street from the bookstore included supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton's main opponent in primary elections, and perennial candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme, who went to court to get permission to bring a pony to the event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.