Hundreds in New Hampshire wait for Clinton book signing

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a benefit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum at the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in New York.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Several hundred people are standing in light drizzle in New Hampshire's state capital waiting to meet Hillary Clinton, who's returning to the state for the first time since just before the 2016 presidential election.

About 1,000 people are expected to have the former Democratic presidential nominee sign copies of her new book, "What Happened."

Sixty-eight-year-old Susan Baylee of Tilton said Tuesday she wants to hug Clinton and tell her, "We still believe in you."

Protesters across the street included supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton's main opponent in primary elections, and perennial candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme, who went to court to get permission to bring a pony to the event.

Clinton will be honored later in Boston for working to improve the lives of women and girls.

