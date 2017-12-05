Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Apollo 71, Webster Co. 53

Bullitt Central 59, Washington Co. 56

Butler Co. 69, McLean Co. 62

Calvary Christian 62, Ludlow 55

Edmonson Co. 79, Caverna 69

Jackson City 85, June Buchanan 64

Lynn Camp 94, Red Bird 70

Menifee Co. 74, Fleming Co. 72

Mercer Co. 89, Garrard Co. 70

Newport Central Catholic 79, Lloyd Memorial 49

Owensboro 87, Whitesville Trinity 51

Paintsville 57, Powell Co. 53

Shelby Valley 83, Betsy Layne 44

Somerset 71, Barbourville 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ballard Memorial 44, Carlisle Co. 28

Belfry 70, Prestonsburg 63

Betsy Layne 60, Letcher County Central 54

Bishop Brossart 51, Bourbon Co. 32

Breckinridge Co. 78, North Hardin 45

Central Hardin 67, Lou. Presentation 48

Clay Co. 60, Harlan 45

Dixie Heights 58, Grant Co. 56

Gallatin Co. 74, Eminence 57

George Rogers Clark 76, Nicholas Co. 29

Hazard 53, Johnson Central 47

Holmes 71, Mason Co. 60

Jackson Co. 66, Barbourville 56

Lawrence Co. 55, Raceland 46

Lloyd Memorial 54, Beechwood 27

Lou. Christian Academy 79, Lou. Fern Creek 65

Lou. Doss 55, Fort Knox 50

Lou. Moore 65, Whitefield Academy 58, OT

Marshall Co. 65, Livingston Central 44

McLean Co. 39, Bowling Green 32

Menifee Co. 56, Model 18

Mercer Co. 75, Somerset 29

Morgan Co. 66, Fairview 52

Newport 59, Bracken Co. 58, OT

Owensboro 68, Whitesville Trinity 63

Owsley Co. 81, Oneida Baptist 28

Pineville 73, Lee High, Va. 51

Robertson County 61, Pendleton Co. 53

Rose Hill Christian 53, Piarist 46

St. Mary 64, Community Christian (Paducah) 46

Walton-Verona 65, Henry Co. 30

Warren Central 57, Caverna 46

Washington Co. 52, Garrard Co. 48

Wolfe Co. 59, Buckhorn 46

City of Metropolis Tournament

Graves Co. 87, Cairo, Ill. 32

EKC Tournament

East Carter 48, Russell Co. 42

West Carter 58, Rowan Co. 38

WYMT Mountain Classic

Leslie Co. 78, North Laurel 72

Paintsville 75, Knott Co. Central 43

