Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Apollo 71, Webster Co. 53
Bullitt Central 59, Washington Co. 56
Butler Co. 69, McLean Co. 62
Calvary Christian 62, Ludlow 55
Edmonson Co. 79, Caverna 69
Jackson City 85, June Buchanan 64
Lynn Camp 94, Red Bird 70
Menifee Co. 74, Fleming Co. 72
Mercer Co. 89, Garrard Co. 70
Newport Central Catholic 79, Lloyd Memorial 49
Owensboro 87, Whitesville Trinity 51
Paintsville 57, Powell Co. 53
Shelby Valley 83, Betsy Layne 44
Somerset 71, Barbourville 65
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ballard Memorial 44, Carlisle Co. 28
Belfry 70, Prestonsburg 63
Betsy Layne 60, Letcher County Central 54
Bishop Brossart 51, Bourbon Co. 32
Breckinridge Co. 78, North Hardin 45
Central Hardin 67, Lou. Presentation 48
Clay Co. 60, Harlan 45
Dixie Heights 58, Grant Co. 56
Gallatin Co. 74, Eminence 57
George Rogers Clark 76, Nicholas Co. 29
Hazard 53, Johnson Central 47
Holmes 71, Mason Co. 60
Jackson Co. 66, Barbourville 56
Lawrence Co. 55, Raceland 46
Lloyd Memorial 54, Beechwood 27
Lou. Christian Academy 79, Lou. Fern Creek 65
Lou. Doss 55, Fort Knox 50
Lou. Moore 65, Whitefield Academy 58, OT
Marshall Co. 65, Livingston Central 44
McLean Co. 39, Bowling Green 32
Menifee Co. 56, Model 18
Mercer Co. 75, Somerset 29
Morgan Co. 66, Fairview 52
Newport 59, Bracken Co. 58, OT
Owensboro 68, Whitesville Trinity 63
Owsley Co. 81, Oneida Baptist 28
Pineville 73, Lee High, Va. 51
Robertson County 61, Pendleton Co. 53
Rose Hill Christian 53, Piarist 46
St. Mary 64, Community Christian (Paducah) 46
Walton-Verona 65, Henry Co. 30
Warren Central 57, Caverna 46
Washington Co. 52, Garrard Co. 48
Wolfe Co. 59, Buckhorn 46
|City of Metropolis Tournament
Graves Co. 87, Cairo, Ill. 32
|EKC Tournament
East Carter 48, Russell Co. 42
West Carter 58, Rowan Co. 38
|WYMT Mountain Classic
Leslie Co. 78, North Laurel 72
Paintsville 75, Knott Co. Central 43
