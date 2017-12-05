Democrat Richard Cordray to join crowded governor's race

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection B...

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) - Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is preparing to join a crowded governor's race in Ohio.

The 58-year-old Democrat will make the long-anticipated announcement on Tuesday in his hometown of Grove City. He's viewed as among Democrats' strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

Cordray resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He's also been Ohio's attorney general and treasurer.

Cordray joins a Democratic field that includes: former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

