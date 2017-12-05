Conyers resigns from Congress amid harassment allegations

Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla withdraws his name as a candidate for lieutenant governor, denies sexual harassment accusations.

With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.

In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

Sexual misconduct allegation lodged against Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, who denies wrongdoing and says accuser is doing it for self-promotion.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

A relative of John Conyers says the longest-serving current U.S. House member won't seek re-election amid allegations that he sexually harassed several female staff members.

Trump decided to reduce Bears Ears - created last December by President Barack Obama - by about 85 percent and Grand Staircase-Escalante - designated in 1996 by President Bill Clinton - by nearly half.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

Complicating the search for a pact are disputes over immigration, health and other issues folded into the year-end mix.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP speaks at a rally in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this May 24, 2016, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during a hearing.

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Besieged by allegations of sexual harassment, Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned from Congress on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to the Detroit liberal's nearly 53-year career in the House.

The 88-year-old civil rights leader becomes the highest-ranking figure on Capitol Hill to be brought down by the sexual misconduct allegations that have toppled powerful men in Hollywood, the media and politics in recent weeks.

Conyers announced what he referred to as his "retirement" on a Detroit radio talk show, calling in to the station from the hospital where he was taken last week after complaining he felt light-headed. He endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him.

"My legacy can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now," said the congressman, who has denied any wrongdoing. "This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children."

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964 and went on to become a founding member in 1971 of the Congressional Black Caucus, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic district. Until Tuesday, he was the longest-serving current member of Congress.

But amid a drumbeat of allegations he groped or sexual harassed women who worked for him, he faced growing calls to resign from colleagues in the House, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

As the furor grew in recent weeks, he stepped down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Ethics Committee began looking into the allegations.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who replaced Conyers as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, said he was saddened by the resignation of his "friend and mentor" but added: "There can be no tolerance for behavior that subjects women to the kind of conduct that has been alleged."

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of Conyers' brother, told The New York Times he plans to run for the seat.

On Monday, a woman who said she worked for the congressman for more than a decade said he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.

"I was startled and sprang to my feet and exclaimed, 'He just ran his hand up my thigh!' Other staffers witnessed the event," said Elisa Grubbs, who made the allegation in an affidavit released by her attorney.

Grubbs, who said she worked for Conyers in various roles from around 2001 to 2013, is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who reached a settlement with Conyers over sexual harassment allegations but broke the confidentiality agreement to speak publicly last week.

Grubbs also said she repeatedly saw Conyers touching and stroking the legs and buttocks of Brown and other female staffers. Such behavior "was a regular part of life while working in the office of Rep. Conyers," she said.

She said that one time, when she was at Conyers' home, he came out of the bathroom naked when he knew she was in the room.

"This is about much more than one congressman," Grubbs' attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in an email after Conyers announced his resignation. "Systemic change is urgently needed so no other women have to endure the retaliation, secrecy and delays my client Marion Brown and others experienced."

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for Conyers from 1997 to 2005, has also accused him of sexual misconduct. And a former scheduler complained of sexual harassment and retaliation.

This story has been corrected to show that Conyers' career was nearly 53 years, not 52.

