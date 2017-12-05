Relative: Rep. Conyers won't seek re-election due to health

Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla withdraws his name as a candidate for lieutenant governor, denies sexual harassment accusations.

With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.

In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

Sexual misconduct allegation lodged against Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, who denies wrongdoing and says accuser is doing it for self-promotion.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

A relative of John Conyers says the longest-serving current U.S. House member won't seek re-election amid allegations that he sexually harassed several female staff members.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

Complicating the search for a pact are disputes over immigration, health and other issues folded into the year-end mix.

Trump decided to reduce Bears Ears - created last December by President Barack Obama - by about 85 percent and Grand Staircase-Escalante - designated in 1996 by President Bill Clinton - by nearly half.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP speaks at a rally in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this May 24, 2016, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during a hearing.

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A relative says John Conyers, who is battling sexual harassment allegations from former female staffers, won't seek re-election to a 28th term in Congress.

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers' brother, told The New York Times for a story Tuesday that the 88-year-old Democrat's doctor "advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him, just in terms of his health."

Ian Conyers told the newspaper that his great-uncle - the longest-serving current U.S. House member - "is not resigning. He is going to retire." The report didn't specify how Ian Conyers knew of the congressman's plans. He said he plans to run for John Conyers' seat in Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press left the younger Conyers a message seeking comment Tuesday.

John Conyers' attorney, Arnold Reed, has said the congressman plans to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future.

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic 13th District. But following the mounting allegations of sexual harassment, he has faced growing calls to resign from colleagues in the House, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Reed has said Conyers' health would be the paramount consideration in whether he decides to step down from his House seat. He has already stepped aside from his position as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

John Conyers returned to Detroit from Washington last week and was hospitalized on Wednesday after complaining that he felt light-headed.

The House Ethics Committee is reviewing allegations of harassment against John Conyers.

On Monday, a woman who said she worked for him for more than a decade said he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.

Elisa Grubbs made the allegation in an affidavit released late Monday by her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Grubbs is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who reached a confidential settlement with Conyers over sexual harassment allegations, but broke the confidentiality agreement to speak publicly last week.

Bloom posted Grubbs' affidavit on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press that it was genuine.

Grubbs' affidavit says that she worked for Conyers in various roles from approximately 2001 to about 2013.

"Rep. Conyers slid his hand up my skirt and rubbed my thighs while I was sitting next to him in the front row of a church," Grubbs said. "I was startled and sprang to my feet and exclaimed, 'He just ran his hand up my thigh!' Other staffers witnessed the event."

She also said that she saw Conyers touching and stroking the legs and buttocks of Brown and other female staffers on "multiple occasions."

Grubbs said witnessing such harassment "was a regular part of life while working in the office of Rep. Conyers."

One time when Grubbs was at Conyers home, she said he came out of the bathroom naked when he knew she was in the room.

Reed told the Detroit Free Press that the allegations by Grubbs are "another instance of tomfoolery from the mouth of Harvey Weinstein's attorney." Bloom previously represented Hollywood executive Weinstein, who is accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women. She quit Weinstein's team after the allegations became public and now represents sexual harassment victims.

___

