An inside look at progress at Rabbit Hole Distillery

This is what the distillery hopes to look like come spring. (Source: Kaveh Zamanian)

It might not look like much yet, but Rabbit Hole is expected to open in May 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newest distillery in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood will be open in time for Derby.

We got a look inside Rabbit Hole Distillery Monday. When it opens, it will stretch between East Jefferson and Market Streets.

A pedestrian walkway will connect the three-story distillery to a restaurant and tasting space.

Construction is expected to take a few more months. But Rabbit Hole bourbon is already a big hit.

"We've had our products out in market for about a year and we've had an exceptional year, phenomenal reception from everybody both in Kentucky and the other markets we're in," Rabbit Hole founder Kaveh Zamanian told us. "So we're jumping for joy right now."

They're shooting for a soft opening in April, with a grand opening for Derby 2018.

Hiring is already underway.

