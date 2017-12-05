Arrest made in Graves Co., KY hit-and-run

A woman was arrested in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run on Monday night, December 4.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, 24-year-old Morgan N. Borens was arrested at her home at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

She was charged with first-degree assault, no insurance - first offense and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury involved.

The sheriff said Borens was arrested for being the driver of the vehicle that hit Richard Poindexter on Monday night while he was walking on KY 564 between Farmington and Tri City.

Poindexter, 33, remains in critical condition in an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, Poindexter was found on Monday night on the road on KY 564 by a passing driver after he had been hit by a vehicle.

Several people called 911 to report that a man in a black coat was walking in the middle of the road. One person thought the man was under the influence of something and another caller said the man was screaming and cussing while he walked down the road toward Farmington.

A short time later, a third caller told the 911 dispatcher that the man had been in some sort of accident because he was lying in the road unconscious, but breathing, according to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

By the time a deputy arrived at the scene, the victim was lying on his back with blood coming from his mouth. Emergency crews were able to stabilize him.

Evidence left at the scene and information called into the sheriff's office led deputies to Borens.

Sheriff Redmon said during an interview, Borens confessed to being the driver of the vehicle that hit Poindexter. She allegedly left the scene and drove to her home.

Borens was taken to the Graves County Jail.

