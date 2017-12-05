Dashcam: Drunken, naked Randy Travis mouths off at cops

In dashcam video from 2012, the country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety/KXII/CNN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX (KXII/CNN) - After a long legal battle, officials have released the dashcam video that shows Randy Travis during a 2012 drunken driving arrest.

Travis was arrested for DUI after he crashed his Trans Am near Tioga in August of 2012. The country singer became belligerent to the officer on the scene.

Travis was taken to jail that night. The singer was sentenced to probation and rehab for the crash.

The Travis family asked that the video be destroyed and fought in court for years to keep it private, but a U.S. Appeals judge overruled that request.

"I want to prepare you for something. The naked man sitting in the back of the truck is Randy Travis," one officer told another.

Troopers said a blood alcohol sample showed he was twice the legal limit.

In the video, you can hear officers say Travis is running from them.

Travis declined when the paramedics offered to take him to the hospital. "I'm as fine as a d**n dandy," he said.

On the way to the jail, Travis gave the trooper a piece of his mind.

"I pray to God that he will have a cancerous growth that infects his bones and every part of his body," he said.

"What that directed towards me, Mr. Travis?" the officer said.

"Yes, it is," Travis said.

Then later, the singer told a story about his harsh childhood and then had this to say: "So you think you G**d**n got the right to do me this way? Mother f****r, no you don't. Oh, hell no you don't. You will die, you mother f****r."

He continued threatening the officer, telling the officer to pray "because you're a dead man in under 10 minutes. It just keeps adding up," Travis said.

"What am I adding up?" the officer said.

"Reasons to kill you," Travis said. "You're a dead man by tomorrow. You think I'm lying to you. Just check me out. I know a lot of people. I know the head of Mafioso families, man. I promise you I do."

In a lawsuit, Travis claimed he got drunk and naked because he was worn out from his busy concert schedule.

Travis suffered a near fatal stroke a year after the arrest.

