Soccer exec Kathy Carter announces bid as USSF President

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Kathy Carter has formally declared she is a candidate for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Carter's announcement Tuesday comes a day after the current president, Sunil Gulati, said he wouldn't seek a fourth term. His move comes after the U.S. men's team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in October.
The 48-year-old Carter is currently the president of Major League Soccer's marketing subsidiary, Soccer United Marketing. She is the lone woman among eight candidates for the job.
She joins former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino as well as USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans, New York lawyer Michael Winograd and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.
The election will be held in February.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
Former 'Tonight Show' host Jay Leno and his wife have purchased an oceanfront estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
Former 'Tonight Show' host Jay Leno and his wife have purchased an oceanfront estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>