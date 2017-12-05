The Latest: IOC targeting Russians in doping test

(AP Photo/David Goldman, file). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo Veleriya Obarevich, right, and Yan Shamilov carry a Russian flag with the message "Thank you, Putin!" written across it in Russian through Olympic Park ahead of the 2014 Winter Oly...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The Latest on Russian Doping (all times local):

___

2:20 p.m.

The IOC's medical director says Russian athletes are "particularly emphasized" in targeted doping tests on athletes preparing for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee's top doctor, Richard Budgett, says requirements being put on Russia are "not made on other countries."

Budgett briefed media on the Pyeongchang anti-doping task force's work ahead of attending an IOC executive board meeting that will decide if Russian athletes can go to the upcoming games.

From April through October, almost 7,000 samples were taken from 4,000 athletes in tests coordinated by the IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency and winter sports federations.

The IOC says more than 17 percent of samples were taken from Russians. Skiers and snowboarders provided 471 out of 1,240 total Russian samples.

Budgett says athletes going to South Korea "can be more confident than ever" of a clean Olympics.

___

10:40 a.m.

The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The International Olympic Committee did not bar Russia from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The IOC instead asked sports governing bodies to decide which athletes could compete.

The IOC could now impose a stricter sanction by allowing Russians to compete only as neutral athletes without their national team name, flag or anthem.

IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the 14-member board's decision at 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) Tuesday.

