Dogs rescued from S. Korea farm en route to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two dogs, who were rescued from being slaughtered, will be brought to Louisville, Kentucky for treatment.

The dogs, a mastiff mix named Darren and a greyhound named Eve, were raised on a dog meat farm in South Korea.

On Monday, The Arrow Fund president Rebecca Eaves and her husband Baxter Eaves drove to Waukesha, Wisconsin to pick up Darren and Eve. The Eaves will drive the dogs to Louisville for medical care and eventually, adoption.

According to The Arrow Fund, both dogs were on the farm awaiting human consumption.

“Tonight, I watched these dogs from South Korea get off this plane in Wisconsin and know they are landing in loving hands,” Rebecca Eaves said in a press release. “While we are an organization based in Louisville, we have a love for animals around the world. The opportunity to step up and offer care and respite to two dogs who were facing a horrifying end in South Korea only exemplifies our mission at home. It is up to us to be the voices for those who have none."

The Arrow Fund partnered with The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International to bring the dogs to the U.S.

