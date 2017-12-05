GCCS follows West Clark in moving away from year-round school calendar

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - District leaders with Greater Clark Community Schools approved major changes to the 2018-19 school year calendar.

At Tuesday night's board meeting, they voted to move away from a year-round school calendar and transition back to a modified balanced calendar.

GCCS students will go back to school August 8. The last day will be scheduled for May 27.

West Clark Community Schools became the first district in Clark County to move away from the model, approving a hybrid calendar with a longer summer break and shorter fall and spring breaks in recent weeks.

Clarksville Community Schools is also expected to adopt the hybrid model later in December.

West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said Friday all districts within Clark County and the surrounding area work together on decisions like the school year calendar to better help families within their districts.

