Greater Clark Schools to consider hybrid school calendar

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - District leaders with Greater Clark Community Schools are expected to discuss and potentially adopt a hybrid school calendar for the next school year during a meeting Tuesday.

The district and others in the area have used a year-long school year calendar in recent years. West Clark Community Schools became the first district in Clark County to move away from the model, approving a hybrid calendar with a longer summer break and shorter fall and spring breaks in recent weeks. Clarksville Community Schools is also expected to adopt the hybrid model later in December.

West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said Friday all districts within Clark County and the surrounding area work together on decisions like the school year calendar to better help families within their districts.

The Greater Clark board meeting will be held at tonight at 7 p.m. at Utica Elementary in Jeffersonville.

