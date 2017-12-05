Police: Convicted felon caught with weed, cocaine, meth, heroin, loaded guns, cash

Levon Montez Guinn was caught in a stolen car, and during the search of which, LMPD officers found drugs, loaded guns and cash. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested Monday and is now facing several serious charges.

Levon Montez Guinn, 37, was spotted in a stolen car, prompting officers to approach him in the 3000 block of South 4th Street, according to his arrest report.

Upon searching Guinn, and the car, LMPD officers found 34 grams of suspected heroin, 22 grams of suspected cocaine, 63 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana.

The arrest report also indicated that officers found two loaded handguns -- each with one round in the chamber -- as well as a large amount of cash.

Guinn, who is a convicted felon, faces possession and trafficking charges.

