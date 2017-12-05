Hawaii woman's avocado might make Guinness World Records

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) avocado she snagged is the world's largest.
Pamela Wang of the Big Island found the avocado Sunday while on a walk, West Hawaii Today reported .
"I see avocados every day and I pick up avocados every day, but this one . it was hard to miss," Wang said. "It was as big as my head."
Her next move was to go to the Pure Kona Green Market, where she met up with friends and showed the enormous avocado to community members.
Wang's friends began making inquiries online, uncovering information that indicated that the avocado might just be the largest on record.
Wang submitted an application to Guinness and expects to here back within two months. She had Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, witness the avocado's weighing. Guinness requires an expert to be present.
"I've seen (avocados) longer and I've seen them fatter, but not both," said Love, who verified the fruit's weight at 5.23 pounds. "I think people have other ones that they don't weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there."
Elizabeth Montoya, assistant public relations manager with Guinness World Records America, Inc., wrote that the company doesn't have a category for the largest avocado. It does, however, have one for the heaviest.
Montoya said that in January 2009, Guinness verified an avocado submitted by Gabriel Ramirez Nahim of Caracas, Venezuela, which weighed in at 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces.
Wang said she found the avocado under a tree that hangs over a street. Anything overhanging or dropped outside of a private property line is free for anyone to claim.
___
Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>