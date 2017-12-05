RSV: Don't wait until your child has it to learn what it is

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's another acronym that you may not think twice about, but it's important to know what RSV stands for.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. Most people don't know what it is until their child has it. It's a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and even older adults.

RSV can be fatal for infants, especially those born prematurely. In fact, RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than age 1 in the United States, and leads to thousands of hospitalizations each year.

"Babies can get RSV any time of year, but it's most common from November to April," said Dr. William Weber, a pediatrician with Norton Children's Medical Associates in Fern Creek. "In fact, we're seeing cases in our office."

MORE HEALTH HEADLINES

+ Flu can have dangerous domino effect on older adults

+ Newborns in pain might not show it

+ Could your coffee habit lengthen your life?

There are steps you can take to help prevent the spread of RSV:

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

• Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands and sharing cups and eating utensils, with others.

"Ideally, anyone with cold-like symptoms shouldn't interact with children at high risk for RSV, including premature infants, kids younger than 2 years with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with weakened immune systems," Weber said. "If that's unavoidable, proper handwashing is key."

Parents of children at high risk for developing severe RSV should help their child by:

• Avoiding close contact with sick people

• Washing their hands often with soap and water

• Not touching their faces with unwashed hands

• Limiting time they spend in child care centers or other potentially contagious settings, especially during fall, winter and spring

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.