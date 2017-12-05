Oklahoma officer charged in fatal shooting of suicidal man

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot a suicidal man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder.

District Attorney David Prater filed the charge against Sgt. Keith Sweeney and listed an alternative charge of first-degree manslaughter in the Nov. 15 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Sweeney, who was taken into custody late Tuesday morning.

The charges "were filed after a review of the investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department," Prater said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting was conducted the same way as any other investigation, said Police Capt. Bo Mathews.

"We made sure we talked to all witnesses, to the officer and get his statement ... it's no different from any other crime we work ... this just happened to involve a police officer," Mathews said,

Police said Sweeney and another officer responded to a report of a suicidal person and found Pigeon trying to set fire to himself with a lighter fluid and a lighter in a courtyard surrounded by homes. Police say the other officer shot Pigeon with a bean bag, to no effect, before Sweeney fatally shot him.

___

This story has been corrected to show the shooting took place Nov. 15, not Nov. 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.