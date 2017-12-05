Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

(WAVE) - No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family.

The Allen family's holiday card made its way to Reddit -- thanks to user PNWndn -- and people are loving it.

Mom Lisa describes her family in this year's card, in an endearing but real way, according to a post on scarymommy.com.

Take a look below:

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly