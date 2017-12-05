Woman accuses Oklahoma's Anderson of rape; WR denies it

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). TCU safety Niko Small (2) and cornerback Ranthony Texada (11) defend as Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs the ball in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, De...

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A woman who filed a petition for a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is accusing him of rape.

The petition filed Monday says the 21-year-old Anderson walked the woman home after she had been drinking on Nov. 16. It says the woman remembers kissing Anderson and vomiting.

The woman says she later recalled Anderson forcing himself on her and "feeling like I couldn't get away."

In a statement, Anderson's attorney, Derek Chance, says the allegations are "patently false" and that Anderson is "shocked and disturbed" by the claims. A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Anderson leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

