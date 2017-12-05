Appeals court hears case of Russian Taliban fighter

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2009 was a soldier, not a criminal, and should have been treated as a lawful combatant, his lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Tuesday.
But a Justice Department lawyer told the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Irek Hamidullin, who led the attack on behalf of the Taliban and its allied terrorist organization, the Haqqani Network, was not entitled to protections given prisoners of war. He said Taliban members were excluded under a 2002 presidential directive.
The three-judge panel peppered both sides with questions about what should determine whether Hamidullin should have been given lawful-combatant status.
Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III repeatedly questioned Hamidullin's Lawyer, Federal Public Defender Geremy Kamens, about his argument that prosecuting Hamidullin in a civilian court violated the "fundamental concept that soldiers are not criminals."
Wilkinson said that by the time Hamidullin led the attack in 2009, the Taliban was not recognized as a nation state and instead was widely viewed as "a bunch of marauders."
"Taliban fighters are not lawful combatants," Wilkinson said.
Hamidullin, who was captured after being shot and wounded, was the lone survivor among about 30 insurgents. The coalition forces sustained no casualties.
Kamens argued that because Hamidullin claimed lawful combatant status, he was entitled to protections as a prisoner of war until a military tribunal determined his status.
"It is absolutely clear that this individual is a soldier," Kamens said.
The court first heard arguments last December, but scheduled a second hearing after one of the judges announced he was stepping down to serve as Baltimore's city solicitor.
The court did not indicate when it would rule.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>