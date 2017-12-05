UofL taken off accreditation probation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville has been taken off accreditation probation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges announced the decision on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ UofL accreditation renewed but with one year of probation

+ Ramsey, Hughes resign from UofL Foundation

+ Ramsey convenes new trustees

UofL was placed on probation in December of 2016 following controversy, debate and even litigation over the makeup of the UofL Board of Trustees, as well as the removal of former UofL president Dr. James Ramsey.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.