Man suspected in check cashing store robberies arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection with three armed robberies of check cashing stores.

The suspect, Jeremy W. Downs, 40, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police on Dec. 4.

According to detectives, Downs was involved in the robberies of Cash Express at 2602 Preston Highway on May 13 and Aug. 10, 2016. In both robberies, Downs acted as the getaway driver while his accomplice, Stanley Pugh, committed the robberies.

After purchasing a pellet gun, police say Downs and Pugh robbed the Check Into Cash store at 1985 Brownsboro Road on September 28, 2017.

Metro police say Downs was driving a stolen car when he and Pugh committed the last robbery.

Downs is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

