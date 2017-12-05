Discipline starts fallout for cringe-worthy Steelers-Bengals
(AP Photo/Frank Victores). Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Frank Victores). Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) lies on the field after an apparent injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Frank Victores). Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gestures as he is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincin...
(AP Photo/Frank Victores). Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, speaks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.
By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) - Two players carted off, two others suspended, many fines to follow. One of the NFL's nastiest rivalries set new lows in prime time, forcing fans to avert their eyes.
Players, fans and the league are considering what to do in the aftermath of a game so brutal that it made announcers and viewers cringe. Pittsburgh rallied for a 23-20 victory at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday night, its sixth straight win over the Bengals.
What it'll be remembered for, though, is how it felt more like a street brawl at times. The NFL responded by suspending Steelers receiver JuJu Schuster-Smith and Bengals safety George Iloka for one game each on Tuesday, and fines for other players are expected later in the week.
Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:59 PM EST2017-12-05 19:59:56 GMT
Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:03 PM EST2017-12-05 21:03:16 GMT
Players, fans and the NFL are considering what to do in the aftermath of a Steelers-Bengals game so brutal that it made announcers and viewers cringe. Pittsburgh rallied for a 23-20 victory on Monday night. One...More >>
Players, fans and the NFL are considering what to do in the aftermath of a Steelers-Bengals game so brutal that it made announcers and viewers cringe. Pittsburgh rallied for a 23-20 victory on Monday night. One player from each team has been suspended.More >>
Tuesday, December 5 2017 3:09 AM EST2017-12-05 08:09:29 GMT
Tuesday, December 5 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-05 20:32:24 GMT
Linebacker Ryan Shazier stayed overnight in a Cincinnati hospital with a back injury while the rest of the Steelers headed home with yet another improbable comeback in hand, one like all the rest at Paul Brown...More >>
Linebacker Ryan Shazier stayed overnight in a Cincinnati hospital with a back injury while the rest of the Steelers headed home with yet another improbable comeback in hand, one like all the rest at Paul Brown Stadium, this one 23-20 over the Bengals.More >>
Sunday, December 3 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-12-04 04:49:32 GMT
Monday, December 4 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-04 18:23:33 GMT
Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7:29 left, and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7:29 left, and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Monday, December 4 2017 2:49 AM EST2017-12-04 07:49:49 GMT
Monday, December 4 2017 12:30 PM EST2017-12-04 17:30:42 GMT
Case Keenum supposedly remains on a week-to-week basis as Minnesota's starting quarterback, but he shows no sign of giving up the job after another solid performance in a 14-9 win over the Falcons.More >>
Case Keenum supposedly remains on a week-to-week basis as Minnesota's starting quarterback, but he shows no sign of giving up the job after another solid performance in a 14-9 win over the Falcons.More >>