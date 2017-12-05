LMPD investigates shooting in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating after someone was shot in a car on Tuesday afternoon.

An LMPD spokesperson confirms just before 3 p.m. shots were fired at a car near 8th and Breckinridge Streets in the Limerick neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police then say the shooting victim, a black male, got out of the car and ran to College Court, then was taken to University Hospital by an acquaintance.

That victim is expected to survive.

No further information is known at this time.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.