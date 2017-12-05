Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Albany (18)
|3-0
|378
|1
|2. Indpls Ben Davis (1)
|1-0
|326
|3
|3. S. Bend Riley
|3-0
|272
|4
|4. Ft. Wayne North
|3-1
|194
|2
|5. Hamilton Southeastern
|3-0
|174
|NR
|6. Warren Central
|2-0
|165
|6
|7. Lawrence North
|2-0
|145
|10
|8. Zionsville
|3-0
|134
|8
|9. Bloomington South
|2-1
|90
|9
|10. Indpls N. Central
|2-0
|87
|7
|Others receiving votes:
|McCutcheon 62. Center Grove 51. Brownsburg 49. Floyd Central 37. Lawrence Central 23. Valparaiso 23. Carmel 20. Castle 13. Jeffersonville 8. Connersville 8. S. Bend Adams 8. Penn 7. Lafayette Jeff 6.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indianapolis Attucks (15)
|2-0
|370
|1
|2. Ev. Bosse (3)
|1-0
|336
|3
|3. NorthWood (1)
|3-0
|271
|4
|4. Tri-West
|3-0
|221
|T5
|5. Indpls Brebeuf
|2-0
|203
|8
|6. Brownstown
|2-0
|188
|T5
|7. Culver Academy
|2-1
|187
|2
|8. Silver Creek
|4-0
|94
|NR
|9. S. Bend Washington
|2-0
|87
|NR
|10. Greensburg
|4-0
|53
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Danville 51. Indpls Manual 43. Indpls Broad Ripple 34. W. Lafayette 31. Beech Grove 27. Mishawaka Marian 21. Northwestern 16. Griffith 15. Evansville Memorial 14. Crawfordsville 6. New Castle 6. Salem 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Hill (12)
|3-0
|362
|1
|2. Frankton (5)
|4-0
|348
|2
|3. Linton-Stockton (1)
|4-0
|278
|4
|4. Westview (1)
|3-0
|217
|8
|5. Andrean
|3-0
|195
|7
|6. Indpls Howe
|1-1
|150
|5
|7. Shenandoah
|3-1
|111
|6
|(tie) Tipton
|2-1
|111
|9
|9. Heritage Christian
|4-1
|108
|10
|10. Covington
|4-0
|68
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Providence 58. Forest Park 56. Indpls Scecina 55. Michigan City Marquette 25. Paoli 22. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20. Wapahani 19. Northeastern 18. Austin 12. Milan 9. Monroe Central 8. Clarksville 8. Eastern Hancock 8. LaVille 8. Winamac 6.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (13)
|3-0
|364
|2
|2. Tri-County (1)
|3-0
|320
|3
|3. Tindley (5)
|2-1
|292
|1
|4. University
|4-0
|222
|10
|5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
|2-1
|207
|4
|6. Wood Memorial
|2-1
|152
|8
|7. S. Newton
|3-0
|135
|NR
|8. Gary 21st Century
|2-2
|130
|6
|9. Hauser
|3-1
|123
|NR
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|1-2
|90
|5
|Others receiving votes:
|Morristown 39. Southwood 25. Oldenburg 24. Oregon-Davis 22. Elkhart Christian 18. Vincennes Rivet 16. Lanesville 14. Edinburgh 13. Christian Academy 12. N. Vermillion 12. Indpls Metro 12. Covenant Christian 10. Westville 8. Washington Twp. 7. Indpls Lutheran 7. Loogootee 6.¤
