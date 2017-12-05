Morganfield gas station demolished - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Morganfield gas station demolished

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) -

Morganfield's Ideal Market is coming down.

Paul Monsour with Economic Development said the store closed on November 19. Demolition work began Tuesday morning.

The new facility will be built on the same site along Highway 60, which will have a deli and feature Marathon fuels.

It's expected to open early next year. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly