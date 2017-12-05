Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Albany (18) 3-0 378 1 2. Indpls Ben Davis (1) 1-0 326 3 3. S. Bend Riley 3-0 272 4 4. Ft. Wayne North 3-1 194 2 5. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 174 NR 6. Warren Central 2-0 165 6 7. Lawrence North 2-0 145 10 8. Zionsville 3-0 134 8 9. Bloomington South 2-1 90 9 10. Indpls N. Central 2-0 87 7 Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 62. Center Grove 51. Brownsburg 49. Floyd Central 37. Lawrence Central 23. Valparaiso 23. Carmel 20. Castle 13. Jeffersonville 8. Connersville 8. S. Bend Adams 8. Penn 7. Lafayette Jeff 6.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Indianapolis Attucks (15) 2-0 370 1 2. Ev. Bosse (3) 1-0 336 3 3. NorthWood (1) 3-0 271 4 4. Tri-West 3-0 221 T5 5. Indpls Brebeuf 2-0 203 8 6. Brownstown 2-0 188 T5 7. Culver Academy 2-1 187 2 8. Silver Creek 4-0 94 NR 9. S. Bend Washington 2-0 87 NR 10. Greensburg 4-0 53 NR Others receiving votes: Danville 51. Indpls Manual 43. Indpls Broad Ripple 34. W. Lafayette 31. Beech Grove 27. Mishawaka Marian 21. Northwestern 16. Griffith 15. Evansville Memorial 14. Crawfordsville 6. New Castle 6. Salem 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Oak Hill (12) 3-0 362 1 2. Frankton (5) 4-0 348 2 3. Linton-Stockton (1) 4-0 278 4 4. Westview (1) 3-0 217 8 5. Andrean 3-0 195 7 6. Indpls Howe 1-1 150 5 7. Shenandoah 3-1 111 6 (tie) Tipton 2-1 111 9 9. Heritage Christian 4-1 108 10 10. Covington 4-0 68 NR Others receiving votes: Providence 58. Forest Park 56. Indpls Scecina 55. Michigan City Marquette 25. Paoli 22. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20. Wapahani 19. Northeastern 18. Austin 12. Milan 9. Monroe Central 8. Clarksville 8. Eastern Hancock 8. LaVille 8. Winamac 6.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Barr-Reeve (13) 3-0 364 2 2. Tri-County (1) 3-0 320 3 3. Tindley (5) 2-1 292 1 4. University 4-0 222 10 5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 2-1 207 4 6. Wood Memorial 2-1 152 8 7. S. Newton 3-0 135 NR 8. Gary 21st Century 2-2 130 6 9. Hauser 3-1 123 NR 10. Lafayette Catholic 1-2 90 5 Others receiving votes: Morristown 39. Southwood 25. Oldenburg 24. Oregon-Davis 22. Elkhart Christian 18. Vincennes Rivet 16. Lanesville 14. Edinburgh 13. Christian Academy 12. N. Vermillion 12. Indpls Metro 12. Covenant Christian 10. Westville 8. Washington Twp. 7. Indpls Lutheran 7. Loogootee 6.¤

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.