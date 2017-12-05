Taggart leaving Oregon to be next Florida St. football coach

(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, file). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart congratulates Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister after an Oregon score against Utah in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in ...

By JOE REEDY

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State's next football coach.

Florida State has called a news conference for Wednesday morning to introduce Taggart, who informed his Oregon players on Tuesday he is heading to Tallahassee to replace Jimbo Fisher.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State is 6-6 this season and will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl.

Oregon, which will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16, has named co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal as its interim head coach.

