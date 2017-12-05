Man charged in 2010 slaying of NBA player Lorenzen Wright

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, authorities said Tuesday.
Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, and was being held on $1 million bond, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Court records did not list a lawyer for him or a date for a court hearing. Weirich and Police Director Michael Rallings declined to discuss any details of the arrest or investigation.
Wright's decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.
Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi. Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009. He was born and raised in Memphis. Former NBA players such as Anfernee Hardaway and Elliot Perry attended a memorial service for Wright in the days after his body was found.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>