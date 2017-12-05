Suspected human remains found in Logan County, Ky.

Police are investigating after hunters in Kentucky came across what are thought to be human remains.

According to the Kentucky State Police, hunters in Auburn were in a wooded area on Willow Pond Road just after noon Tuesday when they found the remains.

The KSP, Logan County Coroner’s Office and Logan County Sheriff’s Department are all on the scene.

Police will be transporting the suspected remains to the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville within the next 24 hours for further inspection.

