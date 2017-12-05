3 charged after 10 mile pursuit in Marshall Co., KY

Kentucky State Police arrested two occupants of a vehicle following a pursuit on Dec. 4. The driver was arrested in Tennessee a short time later.

A trooper tried to stop a car for not having its on its headlights on Highway 68 in Marshall County.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for Trooper Propes, and instead accelerated which led to a 10-mile pursuit and collision.

An investigation showed Jonathan C. Cash, 32, of Ledbetter, Kentucky lost control of the vehicle before it overturned on Highway 1422.

Cash was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested by Nashville Metropolitan Police Department on an outstanding Kentucky Parole Violation warrant. KSP is in the process of obtaining a warrant for charges related to the pursuit and subsequent collision.

Zachary A. Bonn, 25, of Paducah, Kentucky was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Marshall County Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries received during the collision.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Kealy M. McCalester, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Marshall County Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries received during the collision.

After her release from the hospital, she was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of marijuana. She was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Kentucky State Police was assisted during the pursuit and subsequent collision by Marshall County Sheriff Department, Benton Police Department, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Ambulance, Air Evac, and East Marshall Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Will Propes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

