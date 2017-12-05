Henderson Co. dispatch system to get fourth tower

We have an update on the new tower being built to provide even better coverage for Henderson County's new dispatch system.

The new provider, Motorola, won the contract to provide the new radios and we're told Motorola believed they could provide enough coverage in the county with just three towers.

County leaders tell us after several tests, they realized a fourth tower was needed and now Motorola is building that at its own expense.

Even with three towers, communication between dispatchers and first responders is already more clear and reliable.

Officials tell us they are also updating the software system in the Dispatch Center and when that is complete you will be able to text into 911 as well.

