9 applicants submit for superintendent role, including Pollio

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The deadline has officially closed for candidates to throw their names in the hat to become the leader of the Jefferson County Public School System.

Interim Superintendent Marty Pollio said his is among nine applications submitted for the role.

Pollio has filled in the role for the past six months, giving parents and staff members an idea of what his leadership entails.



His first big push as acting superintendent was an improvement to culture and climate within the district. In the six months of his leadership, he said he's made a dent in the problem.

An October survey among staff members proved morale was improved upon Pollio's arrival.

"We had some indicators that we believe show that culture and climate is moving in the right direction," Pollio said.

Pollio told us he's most proud to hear there's a renewed sense of energy among students and staff in school buildings.

"I hear it often," he said. "And it keeps me going through a tough job."

Pollio has been tasked with filling vacant administrator roles. He's pushed for stronger relationships with parents in west Louisville, including launching a satellite office in the California neighborhood for easier access to school resources.

Under his leadership, school security has fallen into the spotlight. A fight between police and students at Jeffersontown High School prompted Pollio to launch an investigation.

"We have the investigation coming back that I think is going to identify some ways we need to improve," Pollio revealed to us.

The interim superintendent believes his six-month stint has given parents, students and staff an accurate look at his leadership style and methods.

"I think more than anything, this has given parents and schools an opportunity to see how I will lead," Pollio said. "I'm going to do the job every single day until they tell me someone else is doing it."

Applications will be reviewed in January and February and then finally the chosen candidate will takeover the role in April of 2018.

