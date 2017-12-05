SACS removes UofL from accreditation probation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After months of negative news for University of Louisville, a big positive came Tuesday. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, SACS, voted to remove UofL from its year-long accreditation probation.

The official vote came during a SACS conference in Dallas, and gives the University full accreditation effective immediately. After a year that brought scathing financial audits, basketball program scandals and numerous open positions due to firings and resignations, finally Tuesday, an announcement came that Postel was excited to deliver, even if it had to be by phone.

"The University of Louisville was formally removed from probationary status," Postel told reporters by phone, "I hope the message that this sends is that the University of Louisville, this past year has been intently focused on correcting a whole list of problems."

The biggest of the nine issues SACS had with UofL, came with Governor Matt Bevin's removal of the Board of Trustees in the summer of 2016 without giving those trustees due process.

"I anticipated we ought to get good news there's no reason why we shouldn't," Bevin said Tuesday, right before the vote was announced.

While the Governor said he wasn't worried, UofL officials were, because that move violated an accreditation standard, threatening student financial aid. Postel thanked state lawmakers for getting the university in compliance by working on new legislation for board appointments when the General Assembly met in early 2017.

Another big issue on the list for SACS officials was making sure there was more transparency between the University and the Foundation; an issue many believed was a result of mismanagement by former President James Ramsey. Postel says new policies are now in place when it comes to financial control.

"All year we have methodically been working our way down the list," he said.

When the SACS committee visited Louisville in September, they found seven of the nine standards had been met. Postel says the two other issues were extra detail in a memo of understanding between the university, and the UofL Real Estate Foundation. SACS also wanted progress in hiring for vacant positions.

Tuesday, they felt those things had been satisfied.

