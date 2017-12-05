2 students shot, wounded near Washington state high school

(Drew Perine/The News Tribune via AP). A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy instructs people to move away from the main road leading to Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Washington state authorities say two male students ...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). A Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. deputy stands near a school bus near Graham-Kapowsin High School, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Graham, Wash. Authorities said two students were shot near the school Tuesday afternoon.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). A Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. deputy stands between two vehicles near Graham-Kapowsin High School, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Graham, Wash. Authorities said two students were shot near the school Tuesday afternoon.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Two people hug as they wait to be reunited with students on lockdown near Graham-Kapowsin High School, Frontier Middle School, and Nelson Elementary School, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Graham, Wash. Authorities said two students...

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) - Washington state authorities say two male students have been shot near a high school in the small city of Graham near Tacoma.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday both victims were hospitalized and expected to survive, but that their conditions were not immediately known.

One of the students was found in a parking lot near the football field of Graham-Kapowsin High School.

The other student was found inside a locker room. Detective Ed Troyer says the two students were shot just off school grounds and that they ran back to campus.

Troyer says suspects fled after the shooting in a green vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies who checked the school's grounds found no signs any suspects were there.

The sheriff's office said multiple suspects were being sought.

