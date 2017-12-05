The Latest: Woman denies sexual relationship with ex speaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in the Kentucky House of Representatives (all times local):

10 p.m.

The lawyer for a woman who settled a sexual harassment claim with Kentucky's former House speaker said they did not have a sexual relationship.

Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he paid to settle a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office. He denied harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to the woman.

Monday, House Republican spokeswoman Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit saying Hoover had a sexual relationship with the woman and used money from prominent campaign donors to pay the woman to keep her quiet.

Garry Adams, an attorney who represents the woman, said Monday that allegations Hoover had sex with her are "absolutely not true." Adams said he is confident political donors did not pay for the settlement.

5 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed a resolution to expel the former speaker of the House for inappropriate behavior with a woman in his office.

Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he paid to settle a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office. He remains in the state legislature despite calls from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and others that he resign.

Rep. Wesley Morgan's resolution says Hoover's actions are condemnable and have brought national dishonor and shame to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Two-thirds of the House, or 60 representatives, must approve the resolution for it to pass.

Hoover has denied harassment but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages. He said Monday calls for him to resign are premature before all the facts are known.

3:45 p.m.

Kentucky's former Republican House speaker says a lawsuit claiming he used money from political donors to pay a sexual harassment settlement is absolutely not true.

Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a woman in his office. He denied harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

On Monday, House GOP Communications Director Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit saying Hoover had a sexual relationship with the woman and used money from prominent political donors to keep her quiet.

Hoover said later Monday that he has never engaged in sexual contact of any kind with a staff member during his 21 years in the legislature. He said calls for him to resign from the legislature are premature without knowing all of the facts.

11:45 a.m.

The spokeswoman for Kentucky House Republicans says the former GOP speaker had a sexual relationship with a woman in his office and used money from political donors to help pay her a secret settlement outside of court.

Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit Monday saying she was retaliated against for reporting official misconduct.

Former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership post last month after acknowledging the settlement. He acknowledged sending inappropriate but consensual text messages, but denied having a sexual relationship with the woman.

He didn't immediately return messages for comment Monday.

Olivo said she reprimanded the woman several times for what she called a consensual but inappropriate relationship. Olivo said Hoover's chief of staff tried to fire the woman. When Olivo objected, she said, she was subject to retaliation.

