Witnesses say boyfriend stomped, dragged girlfriend outside their home

When police arrived to the couple's Louisville home, they found the victim unresponsive.More >>
When police arrived to the couple's Louisville home, they found the victim unresponsive.More >>
Police are investigating a man they say is posing as a Norton Healthcare nurse using a skimmer to steal credit card information.More >>
Police are investigating a man they say is posing as a Norton Healthcare nurse using a skimmer to steal credit card information.More >>
Two Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have filed a bill that would create a tip line to report legislative wrongdoing.More >>
Two Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have filed a bill that would create a tip line to report legislative wrongdoing.More >>
The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in the Kentucky House of Representatives (all times local):More >>
The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in the Kentucky House of Representatives (all times local):More >>
A local man just got his first Grammy nomination, adding an honor to the fiddling dream he’s had since the age of four.More >>
A local man just got his first Grammy nomination, adding an honor to the fiddling dream he’s had since the age of four.More >>