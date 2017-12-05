Witnesses say boyfriend stomped, dragged girlfriend outside their home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man sits in jail as his girlfriend fights for her life.

Police were called to the home of Travis Kniffley, 29, and his girlfriend around 10 p.m. Monday night. They live in the 2000 block of Burnett Avenue off South 22nd Street.

Witnesses say Kniffley repeatedly stomped and kicked his girlfriend, then dragged her up a flight of stairs.

When police arrived they found the victim unresponsive, suffering from several broken bones all over her body.

She is also suffering from a life-threatening brain bleed, according to officers.

Kniffley is was charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment and fleeing police.

He will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

