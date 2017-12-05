Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 61, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 54
Angola 69, Woodlan 61
Austin 104, Trinity Lutheran 96
Boonville 56, Tecumseh 45
Central Noble 62, Whitko 50
Columbia City 60, Churubusco 43
Crown Point 61, E. Chicago Central 58, OT
Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 47
Elkhart Central 58, S. Bend Adams 52
Elkhart Christian 54, Prairie Hts. 50
Ev. Mater Dei 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
Ev. Memorial 74, Vincennes Rivet 40
Ev. Reitz 66, Ev. North 63
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Norwell 41
Garrett 63, Fremont 50
Gary 21st Century 73, Griffith 54
Glenn 48, Bremen 38
Hammond Noll 54, Illiana Christian, Ill. 45
Henryville 56, Charlestown 30
Heritage 51, Lakewood Park 47
Indpls Brebeuf 60, Indpls Ritter 45
Indpls Chatard 89, Indpls Scecina 88
Indpls Howe 116, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 56
Kokomo 69, Western 44
Lake Central 57, Gary West 52
Lakeland 69, Fairfield 61, 2OT
LaVille 42, Argos 35
Meade Co., Ky. 55, Providence 54
Mishawaka Marian 58, New Prairie 39
N. Miami 68, Culver 64
N. Posey 63, Ev. Day 55
Penn 70, S. Bend Clay 60
Plymouth 47, Winamac 33
S. Bend Riley 84, S. Bend St. Joseph's 55
S. Knox 77, N. Knox 33
Seton Catholic 49, Randolph Southern 41
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Oregon-Davis 53
Tipton 48, Elwood 39
Traders Point Christian 54, Indiana Deaf 29
Triton 49, S. Bend Career Academy 35
Union City 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 45
Valparaiso 58, Lowell 43
Westfield 44, Greenfield 42
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 56, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50
Avon 69, Mooresville 62
Bethany Christian 30, Lakeland Christian 29
Bloomfield 56, Sullivan 48
Brown Co. 50, Eastern (Greene) 17
Carmel 58, Westfield 40
Carroll (Flora) 36, Tri-County 34
Castle 71, Henderson Co., Ky. 49
Central Noble 67, Lakewood Park 30
Charlestown 48, Henryville 38
Clarksville 65, Shoals 32
Columbus North 64, Greenwood 37
Crosspointe Christian Academy 50, Horizon Christian 49
Crothersville 95, Medora 29
Delphi 52, Culver Academy 45
Delta 47, Blackford 17
Eastern (Pekin) 51, Mitchell 28
Eastern Hancock 37, N. Decatur 33
Edinburgh 69, Eminence 18
Ev. Mater Dei 63, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, OT
Frankfort 58, Faith Christian 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Hamilton 14
Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, DeKalb 11
Ft. Wayne North 45, New Haven 40
Glenn 55, Bremen 49, 2OT
Goshen 41, W. Noble 34
Greencastle 57, Danville 41
Greenwood Christian 60, Central Christian 4
Hamilton Southeastern 52, Pendleton Hts. 22
Hammond Noll 65, Hebron 35
Heritage Christian 79, Covenant Christian 55
Heritage Hills 52, Jasper 36
Huntington North 50, Manchester 37
Indiana Deaf 51, Traders Point Christian 32
Indpls Broad Ripple 54, Indpls Manual 49
Jac-Cen-Del 54, Waldron 29
Jay Co. 79, Muncie Central 45
Kankakee Valley 79, Hanover Central 32
Lafayette Catholic 60, McCutcheon 57
Lafayette Harrison 53, Logansport 34
Lafayette Jeff 90, Crawfordsville 28
Lake Central 70, Hobart 22
Lawrenceburg 84, S. Decatur 48
Lebanon 68, Indpls Washington 25
Loogootee 59, Springs Valley 50
Madison 54, New Washington 38
Marion 60, Guerin Catholic 39
Mississinewa 79, Muncie Burris 27
Monroe Central 48, Shenandoah 40
Monrovia 57, Linton 46
N. White 59, W. Central 30
New Castle 52, Connersville 29
New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 29
Northfield 63, Taylor 24
Northridge 44, Wawasee 25
Northwestern 51, Hamilton Hts. 32
Oak Hill 71, Maconaquah 12
Oldenburg 58, Rising Sun 46
Owen Co., Ky. 55, Switzerland Co. 48
Owen Valley 54, Bloomington North 31
Paoli 70, Lanesville 33
Richmond 51, Franklin Co. 41
Riverton Parke 45, Shakamak 33
Rockville 38, N. Vermillion 33
Rossville 53, Pioneer 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 48, S. Bend Riley 24
S. Bend Washington 69, Jimtown 17
S. Central (Elizabeth) 40, Providence 26
S. Central (Union Mills) 71, Morgan Twp. 65
S. Putnam 63, Clay City 54
Salem 49, Brownstown 38
Scottsburg 84, Madison Shawe 60
Seeger 52, Fountain Central 34
Seymour 60, Jennings Co. 58
Southwestern (Shelby) 63, Knightstown 59
Terre Haute North 48, W. Vigo 22
Tri-West 59, N. Montgomery 28
University 70, Indpls International 31
W. Lafayette 60, Twin Lakes 48
Western 49, Kokomo 37
Winchester 58, S. Adams 52
Wood Memorial 41, Barr-Reeve 21
Zionsville 87, Western Boone 50
|Marion County Tournament
|First Round
Franklin Central 84, Indpls Park Tudor 21
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Speedway 26
Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Brebeuf 22
Indpls N. Central 69, Southport 53
Indpls Perry Meridian 46, Lawrence Central 43
Indpls Pike 68, Beech Grove 38
Indpls Roncalli 55, Warren Central 53
Lawrence North 62, Decatur Central 20
