4 victims rescued from southwest Louisville apartment fire

Our reporter saw one person being loaded into an ambulance at the fire scene. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

Emergency crews responded to a fire in southwest Louisville where four people were trapped Tuesday night. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in southwest Louisville where four people were trapped Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane. That's off Cane Run Road just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. They worked to save four people from the burning building.

WAVE 3 News Reporter Sharon Yoo saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Dreamland Fire Chief Fred George confirmed all four people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

